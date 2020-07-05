All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3813 Clover Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3813 Clover Hill Lane
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:15 PM

3813 Clover Hill Lane

3813 Clover Hill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3813 Clover Hill, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,822 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Clover Hill Lane have any available units?
3813 Clover Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 3813 Clover Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Clover Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Clover Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 Clover Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3813 Clover Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 3813 Clover Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Clover Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Clover Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Clover Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 3813 Clover Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Clover Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3813 Clover Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Clover Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Clover Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Clover Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 Clover Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District