Carrollton, TX
3810 Vista Woods Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3810 Vista Woods Drive

3810 Vista Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Vista Woods Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,918 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Vista Woods Drive have any available units?
3810 Vista Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 3810 Vista Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Vista Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Vista Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Vista Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Vista Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 3810 Vista Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3810 Vista Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Vista Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Vista Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 3810 Vista Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Vista Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 3810 Vista Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Vista Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Vista Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 Vista Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 Vista Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

