Beautiful one story home with 4 bed 2 bath and well maintained Pool in highly desirable Oak Hills location. Two living room with sky lights, granite kitchen, wood flooring. Nearby major hwy and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3803 Silver Maple Drive have any available units?
3803 Silver Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Silver Maple Drive have?
Some of 3803 Silver Maple Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Silver Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Silver Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.