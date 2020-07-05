All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:53 PM

3803 Silver Maple Drive

3803 Silver Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Silver Maple Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful one story home with 4 bed 2 bath and well maintained Pool in highly desirable Oak Hills location. Two living room with sky lights, granite kitchen, wood flooring. Nearby major hwy and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Silver Maple Drive have any available units?
3803 Silver Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Silver Maple Drive have?
Some of 3803 Silver Maple Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Silver Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Silver Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Silver Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3803 Silver Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3803 Silver Maple Drive offer parking?
No, 3803 Silver Maple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Silver Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Silver Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Silver Maple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3803 Silver Maple Drive has a pool.
Does 3803 Silver Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 3803 Silver Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Silver Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 Silver Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.

