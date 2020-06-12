Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3724 Muirfield Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3724 Muirfield Drive
3724 Muirfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3724 Muirfield Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Carrollton.4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath + 2 Car Garage. New Carpet, New Blinds, Fresh Paint inside & Out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
3724 Muirfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3724 Muirfield Drive have?
Some of 3724 Muirfield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 3724 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Muirfield Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Muirfield Drive offers parking.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 3724 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3724 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 Muirfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
