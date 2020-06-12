All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

3724 Muirfield Drive

3724 Muirfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Muirfield Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Carrollton.4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath + 2 Car Garage. New Carpet, New Blinds, Fresh Paint inside & Out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
3724 Muirfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Muirfield Drive have?
Some of 3724 Muirfield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Muirfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Muirfield Drive offers parking.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 3724 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3724 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 Muirfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

