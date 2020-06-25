3709 Highgate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Four Bedroom Home with an In-Ground POOL. Home is located one block from the Carrollton Blue Trail. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Formal Dinning Room. Master Bedroom has private access to the patio and pool areas. The Largest Bedroom is a Den-Rec Room depending on the Tenants space requirements. Home has plenty of parking in the back.