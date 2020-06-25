All apartments in Carrollton
3709 Highgate Lane

Location

3709 Highgate Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Four Bedroom Home with an In-Ground POOL. Home is located one block from the Carrollton Blue Trail. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Formal Dinning Room. Master Bedroom has private access to the patio and pool areas. The Largest Bedroom is a Den-Rec Room depending on the Tenants space requirements. Home has plenty of parking in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Highgate Lane have any available units?
3709 Highgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Highgate Lane have?
Some of 3709 Highgate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Highgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Highgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Highgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Highgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3709 Highgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Highgate Lane offers parking.
Does 3709 Highgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Highgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Highgate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3709 Highgate Lane has a pool.
Does 3709 Highgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 3709 Highgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Highgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Highgate Lane has units with dishwashers.

