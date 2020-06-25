Four Bedroom Home with an In-Ground POOL. Home is located one block from the Carrollton Blue Trail. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Formal Dinning Room. Master Bedroom has private access to the patio and pool areas. The Largest Bedroom is a Den-Rec Room depending on the Tenants space requirements. Home has plenty of parking in the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3709 Highgate Lane have any available units?
3709 Highgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Highgate Lane have?
Some of 3709 Highgate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Highgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Highgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.