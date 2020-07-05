All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 29 2019 at 8:01 AM

3709 Cromwell Drive

3709 Cromwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Cromwell Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,352 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Cromwell Drive have any available units?
3709 Cromwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Cromwell Drive have?
Some of 3709 Cromwell Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Cromwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Cromwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Cromwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Cromwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Cromwell Drive offer parking?
No, 3709 Cromwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Cromwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Cromwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Cromwell Drive have a pool?
No, 3709 Cromwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Cromwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3709 Cromwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Cromwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Cromwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

