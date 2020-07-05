All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

3636 Canyon Oaks Drive

3636 Canyon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Canyon Oaks Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
5 Bedroom Two Story! for lease. 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths. Large Master Suite. Large Family Room has Cozy Fireplace .
Don't miss the opportunity to Lease this Gorgeous beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive have any available units?
3636 Canyon Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive have?
Some of 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Canyon Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Canyon Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

