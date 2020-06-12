All apartments in Carrollton
3612 Chimney Rock Drive
3612 Chimney Rock Drive

3612 Chimney Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Chimney Rock Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated one story home in Stone creek development closer to Hospital, shopping, school, stores etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Chimney Rock Drive have any available units?
3612 Chimney Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Chimney Rock Drive have?
Some of 3612 Chimney Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Chimney Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Chimney Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Chimney Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Chimney Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3612 Chimney Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Chimney Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 3612 Chimney Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Chimney Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Chimney Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 3612 Chimney Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Chimney Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3612 Chimney Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Chimney Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Chimney Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

