3550 Country Square Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Great location and beautiful backyard balcony, pool and small lake view to enjoy your morning coffee. This condo is cozy and yet feels large due to the vaulted ceilings. Tranquil surrounding yet close to Addison shopping, food and nightlife. Covered balcony with storage and overlooks the gorgeous community pool.

2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has new laminate flooring. New back splash in kitchen and stainless steel oven. Updated tile in the shower as well. Fridge, washer and dryer all included with the lease.