Carrollton, TX
3550 Country Square Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3550 Country Square Drive

3550 Country Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Country Square Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great location and beautiful backyard balcony, pool and small lake view to enjoy your morning coffee. This condo is cozy and yet feels large due to the vaulted ceilings. Tranquil surrounding yet close to Addison shopping, food and nightlife. Covered balcony with storage and overlooks the gorgeous community pool.
2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has new laminate flooring. New back splash in kitchen and stainless steel oven. Updated tile in the shower as well. Fridge, washer and dryer all included with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Country Square Drive have any available units?
3550 Country Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 Country Square Drive have?
Some of 3550 Country Square Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Country Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Country Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Country Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3550 Country Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3550 Country Square Drive offer parking?
No, 3550 Country Square Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3550 Country Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3550 Country Square Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Country Square Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3550 Country Square Drive has a pool.
Does 3550 Country Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 3550 Country Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Country Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3550 Country Square Drive has units with dishwashers.

