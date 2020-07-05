All apartments in Carrollton
Location

3528 Cimarron Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

Elegant, charming and spacious Carrollton rental house zoned for LISD. At the 2 Story entrance, along with a beautiful staircase you will also find an enclosed study to your right with tons of natural light. Spacious eat-in Kitchen features granite counters, SS Appliances, plenty of storage & counter space. Bright and large family room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining. The property boasts 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage and an over-sized private backyard. The MSTR BR on the 1st floor comes with a MSTR bath with dual sinks, jetted tub & a walk in closet. The second floor has 3 over sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and a game room to spend time with your dear ones. 1 pet allowed, if under 40 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 Cimarron Drive have any available units?
3528 Cimarron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 Cimarron Drive have?
Some of 3528 Cimarron Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 Cimarron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Cimarron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Cimarron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 Cimarron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3528 Cimarron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3528 Cimarron Drive offers parking.
Does 3528 Cimarron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 Cimarron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Cimarron Drive have a pool?
No, 3528 Cimarron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3528 Cimarron Drive have accessible units?
No, 3528 Cimarron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Cimarron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3528 Cimarron Drive has units with dishwashers.

