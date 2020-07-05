3528 Cimarron Drive

Amenities
Elegant, charming and spacious Carrollton rental house zoned for LISD. At the 2 Story entrance, along with a beautiful staircase you will also find an enclosed study to your right with tons of natural light. Spacious eat-in Kitchen features granite counters, SS Appliances, plenty of storage & counter space. Bright and large family room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining. The property boasts 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage and an over-sized private backyard. The MSTR BR on the 1st floor comes with a MSTR bath with dual sinks, jetted tub & a walk in closet. The second floor has 3 over sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and a game room to spend time with your dear ones. 1 pet allowed, if under 40 lbs.