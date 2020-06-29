All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:15 AM

3330 Country Square Dr

3330 Country Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3330 Country Square Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Carrollton 1 Bedroom/1 Bath/ $1015

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Concierge Services, W/D rental($50/mo), Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 659

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Country Square Dr have any available units?
3330 Country Square Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 Country Square Dr have?
Some of 3330 Country Square Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Country Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Country Square Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Country Square Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3330 Country Square Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3330 Country Square Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3330 Country Square Dr offers parking.
Does 3330 Country Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 Country Square Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Country Square Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3330 Country Square Dr has a pool.
Does 3330 Country Square Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 3330 Country Square Dr has accessible units.
Does 3330 Country Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 Country Square Dr has units with dishwashers.

