3330 Country Square Dr

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse concierge parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Carrollton 1 Bedroom/1 Bath/ $1015



Exterior Amenities: Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Concierge Services, W/D rental($50/mo), Handicap modified units, Bus stop

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.



Free apartment locator with 10 years experience.



