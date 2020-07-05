All apartments in Carrollton
3300 Rose Hill Road
3300 Rose Hill Road

3300 Rose Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Rose Hill Rd, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Freshly painted, new fence, gutters and windows. Features clean and neutral updates throughout. Vinyl wood plank floor, open kitchen to dining and charming wood burning fireplace in living. Large back yard for entertaining. This home won't last long. IT'S A MUST SEE!

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Rose Hill Road have any available units?
3300 Rose Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Rose Hill Road have?
Some of 3300 Rose Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Rose Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Rose Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Rose Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Rose Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Rose Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Rose Hill Road offers parking.
Does 3300 Rose Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Rose Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Rose Hill Road have a pool?
No, 3300 Rose Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Rose Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 3300 Rose Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Rose Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Rose Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

