3300 Rose Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Freshly painted, new fence, gutters and windows. Features clean and neutral updates throughout. Vinyl wood plank floor, open kitchen to dining and charming wood burning fireplace in living. Large back yard for entertaining. This home won't last long. IT'S A MUST SEE!



Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.