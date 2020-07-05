All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:00 AM

3252 Sugarbush Drive

3252 Sugarbush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3252 Sugarbush Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,998 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 Sugarbush Drive have any available units?
3252 Sugarbush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 Sugarbush Drive have?
Some of 3252 Sugarbush Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 Sugarbush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3252 Sugarbush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 Sugarbush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3252 Sugarbush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3252 Sugarbush Drive offer parking?
No, 3252 Sugarbush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3252 Sugarbush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 Sugarbush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 Sugarbush Drive have a pool?
No, 3252 Sugarbush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3252 Sugarbush Drive have accessible units?
No, 3252 Sugarbush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 Sugarbush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 Sugarbush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

