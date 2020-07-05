Rent Calculator
3215 Northview
3215 Northview
Location
3215 Northview, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
3 BED ROOM 2 BATH HOUSE , ASH PANELING WITH FIREPLACE, 2 EATING AREAS, LARGE MASTER WITH LARGE BATH, PATIO OFF KITCHEN, LARGE FENCED BACKYARD,VERY CLOSE TO SCHOOLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3215 Northview have any available units?
3215 Northview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3215 Northview have?
Some of 3215 Northview's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3215 Northview currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Northview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Northview pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Northview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 3215 Northview offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Northview offers parking.
Does 3215 Northview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Northview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Northview have a pool?
No, 3215 Northview does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Northview have accessible units?
No, 3215 Northview does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Northview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Northview has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
