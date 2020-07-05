Rent Calculator
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3209 Cutler Place.
3209 Cutler Place
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 1
3209 Cutler Place
3209 Cutler Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
3209 Cutler Place, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
For sale & lease. Needs TLC, if your buyer wants upgrades to finish out, make a list and seller will repair and add to price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3209 Cutler Place have any available units?
3209 Cutler Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 3209 Cutler Place currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Cutler Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Cutler Place pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Cutler Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 3209 Cutler Place offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Cutler Place offers parking.
Does 3209 Cutler Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Cutler Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Cutler Place have a pool?
No, 3209 Cutler Place does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Cutler Place have accessible units?
No, 3209 Cutler Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Cutler Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Cutler Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Cutler Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Cutler Place does not have units with air conditioning.
