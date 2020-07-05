Rent Calculator
3200 Willow Ridge Trail
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:55 AM
3200 Willow Ridge Trail
3200 Willow Ridge Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
3200 Willow Ridge Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
corner lot, right by public park and kids playground, walking distance to kent elementary school and creekview high school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 Willow Ridge Trail have any available units?
3200 Willow Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3200 Willow Ridge Trail have?
Some of 3200 Willow Ridge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3200 Willow Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Willow Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Willow Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Willow Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 3200 Willow Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Willow Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 3200 Willow Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Willow Ridge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Willow Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 3200 Willow Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Willow Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 3200 Willow Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Willow Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Willow Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
