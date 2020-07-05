Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
3118 Mayfair Drive
Carrollton
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location
3118 Mayfair Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 STORY HOME. THIS HOME OFFERS VAULTED CEILINGS, DRY BAR, BUILT IN DESK AND REFRIGERATOR AND MORE. HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING REMODELED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3118 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
3118 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3118 Mayfair Drive have?
Some of 3118 Mayfair Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3118 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Mayfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Mayfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 3118 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Mayfair Drive offers parking.
Does 3118 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Mayfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
No, 3118 Mayfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 3118 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3118 Mayfair Drive has units with dishwashers.
