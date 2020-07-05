Rent Calculator
3112 Mayfair Drive
Location
3112 Mayfair Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house offers 1,668 sq.ft. of generous space to move about. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout. Large backyard. The house is ready to be moved in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
3112 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3112 Mayfair Drive have?
Some of 3112 Mayfair Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3112 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Mayfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Mayfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Mayfair Drive offers parking.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Mayfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
No, 3112 Mayfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Mayfair Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
