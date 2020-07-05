All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3112 Mayfair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3112 Mayfair Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:26 PM

3112 Mayfair Drive

3112 Mayfair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3112 Mayfair Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house offers 1,668 sq.ft. of generous space to move about. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout. Large backyard. The house is ready to be moved in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
3112 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Mayfair Drive have?
Some of 3112 Mayfair Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Mayfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Mayfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Mayfair Drive offers parking.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Mayfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
No, 3112 Mayfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Mayfair Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District