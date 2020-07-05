All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3112 Glenview

3112 Glenview · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Glenview, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,581 sq. ft. home in Carrollton, TX! Amazing kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area. Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. Formal dinning area. Lovely master retreat with a luxurious tub and walk in closet and dual sinks. Huge secondary rooms. Big backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Glenview have any available units?
3112 Glenview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Glenview have?
Some of 3112 Glenview's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Glenview currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Glenview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Glenview pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 Glenview is pet friendly.
Does 3112 Glenview offer parking?
No, 3112 Glenview does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Glenview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Glenview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Glenview have a pool?
No, 3112 Glenview does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Glenview have accessible units?
No, 3112 Glenview does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Glenview have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Glenview does not have units with dishwashers.

