3108 Oak Hill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEWLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CARROLLTON AREA. VINLY AND CERAMIC FLOORING THRU OUT HOME. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH MOST DAILY USE NECESSARY APPLIANCES(REFRIGERATOR) NOT INCLUDED

* LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*