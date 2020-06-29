3108 Oak Hill Rd

NEWLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CARROLLTON AREA. VINLY AND CERAMIC FLOORING THRU OUT HOME. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH MOST DAILY USE NECESSARY APPLIANCES(REFRIGERATOR) NOT INCLUDED * LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
