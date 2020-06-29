All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3108 Oak Hill Rd

3108 Oak Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Oak Hill Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEWLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CARROLLTON AREA. VINLY AND CERAMIC FLOORING THRU OUT HOME. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH MOST DAILY USE NECESSARY APPLIANCES(REFRIGERATOR) NOT INCLUDED
* LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Oak Hill Rd have any available units?
3108 Oak Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Oak Hill Rd have?
Some of 3108 Oak Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Oak Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Oak Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Oak Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Oak Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3108 Oak Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Oak Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 3108 Oak Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 Oak Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Oak Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 3108 Oak Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Oak Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 3108 Oak Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Oak Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Oak Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.

