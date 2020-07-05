Rent Calculator
3100 Barton Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3100 Barton Road
3100 Barton Road
No Longer Available
Location
3100 Barton Road, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Large home on a corner lot with updated carpet and paint. Enjoy summers with a large back yard, granite pool and covered patio. Upstairs suite is private and could be used as a Mother In Law Suite!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3100 Barton Road have any available units?
3100 Barton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3100 Barton Road have?
Some of 3100 Barton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3100 Barton Road currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Barton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Barton Road pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Barton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 3100 Barton Road offer parking?
No, 3100 Barton Road does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Barton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Barton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Barton Road have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Barton Road has a pool.
Does 3100 Barton Road have accessible units?
No, 3100 Barton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Barton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Barton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
