All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3100 Barton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3100 Barton Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3100 Barton Road

3100 Barton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3100 Barton Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Large home on a corner lot with updated carpet and paint. Enjoy summers with a large back yard, granite pool and covered patio. Upstairs suite is private and could be used as a Mother In Law Suite!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Barton Road have any available units?
3100 Barton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Barton Road have?
Some of 3100 Barton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Barton Road currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Barton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Barton Road pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Barton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3100 Barton Road offer parking?
No, 3100 Barton Road does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Barton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Barton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Barton Road have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Barton Road has a pool.
Does 3100 Barton Road have accessible units?
No, 3100 Barton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Barton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Barton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District