Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3006 Sierra Drive have any available units?
3006 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 3006 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Sierra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Sierra Drive offer parking?
No, 3006 Sierra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 3006 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3006 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Sierra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Sierra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Sierra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
