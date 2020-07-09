All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3002 Sierra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3002 Sierra Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

3002 Sierra Drive

3002 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3002 Sierra Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath in Carrollton! This 1,720 sqft home includes a spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with breakfast area! Also separate dining area! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Sierra Drive have any available units?
3002 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 3002 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Sierra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Sierra Drive offer parking?
No, 3002 Sierra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3002 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 3002 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3002 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Sierra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Sierra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Sierra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District