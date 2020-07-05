2931 Myerwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic location in great school district. Ideal proximity to major highways and shopping area with best restaurants in town. Move-in ready new remodel with modern design. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Porcelain showers, breathtaking new floors and carpets throughout. Spacious bedrooms and living room. Additional dining area which could also be used for office or entertainment. Two car garage. All complete with a beautifully landscaped front & rear yard and a cozy back patio for grilling this summer. Very quiet circle neighborhood within a 3 minute walk to a lovely area of the greenbelt park. Come and enter into your brand new lifestyle!