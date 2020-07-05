All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:36 PM

2931 Myerwood Drive

2931 Myerwood · No Longer Available
Location

2931 Myerwood, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic location in great school district. Ideal proximity to major highways and shopping area with best restaurants in town. Move-in ready new remodel with modern design. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Porcelain showers, breathtaking new floors and carpets throughout. Spacious bedrooms and living room. Additional dining area which could also be used for office or entertainment. Two car garage. All complete with a beautifully landscaped front & rear yard and a cozy back patio for grilling this summer. Very quiet circle neighborhood within a 3 minute walk to a lovely area of the greenbelt park. Come and enter into your brand new lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Myerwood Drive have any available units?
2931 Myerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2931 Myerwood Drive have?
Some of 2931 Myerwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 Myerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Myerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Myerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2931 Myerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2931 Myerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Myerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2931 Myerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Myerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Myerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2931 Myerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Myerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2931 Myerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Myerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2931 Myerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

