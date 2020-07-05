All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2921 Rolling Hills Drive

2921 Rolling Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Rolling Hills Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,480 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Rolling Hills Drive have any available units?
2921 Rolling Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Rolling Hills Drive have?
Some of 2921 Rolling Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Rolling Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Rolling Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Rolling Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 Rolling Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2921 Rolling Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Rolling Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2921 Rolling Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Rolling Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Rolling Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2921 Rolling Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 2921 Rolling Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 Rolling Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Rolling Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Rolling Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

