Nice 3 bedroom, 2 baht home freshly painted with neutral paint throughout. Tile and Laminate wood floors throughout, allergy friendly. Huge back yard features trees, privacy fence, storage shed. Close to shopping, and highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2900 Rayswood Drive have any available units?
2900 Rayswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Rayswood Drive have?
Some of 2900 Rayswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Rayswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Rayswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.