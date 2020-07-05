Rent Calculator
2890 Westridge Ave
2890 Westridge Ave
2890 Westridge Ave
No Longer Available
Location
2890 Westridge Ave, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2890 Westridge Ave Available 11/01/19 Location....Location....Location.... -
(RLNE4743173)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2890 Westridge Ave have any available units?
2890 Westridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 2890 Westridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2890 Westridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2890 Westridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2890 Westridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2890 Westridge Ave offer parking?
No, 2890 Westridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2890 Westridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2890 Westridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2890 Westridge Ave have a pool?
No, 2890 Westridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2890 Westridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2890 Westridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2890 Westridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2890 Westridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2890 Westridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2890 Westridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
