2869 Edinburgh Drive
2869 Edinburgh Drive

2869 Edinburgh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2869 Edinburgh Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and check out this newer home located close to everything including major employers like Toyota, JC Penney, Ericsson, Mary Kay and more. This great location gets you to and from work quicker but still have the peace and quiet of a newer home surrounded by established neighborhoods. Major shopping and recreation is also very close. A beautiful 3 bedroom home with tall ceilings and all the upgrades including hard surface flooring, stainless appliances, covered back porch, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and decorative light fixtures. Call today for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2869 Edinburgh Drive have any available units?
2869 Edinburgh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2869 Edinburgh Drive have?
Some of 2869 Edinburgh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2869 Edinburgh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2869 Edinburgh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2869 Edinburgh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2869 Edinburgh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2869 Edinburgh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2869 Edinburgh Drive offers parking.
Does 2869 Edinburgh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2869 Edinburgh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2869 Edinburgh Drive have a pool?
No, 2869 Edinburgh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2869 Edinburgh Drive have accessible units?
No, 2869 Edinburgh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2869 Edinburgh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2869 Edinburgh Drive has units with dishwashers.

