2869 Edinburgh Drive

Come and check out this newer home located close to everything including major employers like Toyota, JC Penney, Ericsson, Mary Kay and more. This great location gets you to and from work quicker but still have the peace and quiet of a newer home surrounded by established neighborhoods. Major shopping and recreation is also very close. A beautiful 3 bedroom home with tall ceilings and all the upgrades including hard surface flooring, stainless appliances, covered back porch, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and decorative light fixtures. Call today for immediate move in.