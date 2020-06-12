All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2835 Keller Springs Ct

2835 Keller Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
2 bed/2 bath for rent ready to move-in - Property Id: 93680

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93680
Property Id 93680

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4614285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Keller Springs Ct have any available units?
2835 Keller Springs Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Keller Springs Ct have?
Some of 2835 Keller Springs Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Keller Springs Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Keller Springs Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Keller Springs Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2835 Keller Springs Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Ct offer parking?
No, 2835 Keller Springs Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2835 Keller Springs Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Ct have a pool?
No, 2835 Keller Springs Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Ct have accessible units?
No, 2835 Keller Springs Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Keller Springs Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 Keller Springs Ct has units with dishwashers.

