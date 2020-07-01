All apartments in Carrollton
2817 Silverspring Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

2817 Silverspring Road

2817 Silverspring Road · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Silverspring Road, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Darling duplex is light, bright, & move-in ready! Features high ceilings, ample storage, a great floorplan, & charming finishes throughout. Cozy up to the fireplace in the spacious living area, or retreat to the master bedroom which features a 2nd fireplace, en suite bathroom + his & her closets. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and granite countertops. Second living area makes a great study, man-cave, or playroom! Separate laundry room. Attached garage. Covered outdoor patio & grassy area. Enjoy the lakes, tennis courts, pools, and trails of Country Place! Fridge included! Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Silverspring Road have any available units?
2817 Silverspring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Silverspring Road have?
Some of 2817 Silverspring Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Silverspring Road currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Silverspring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Silverspring Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 Silverspring Road is pet friendly.
Does 2817 Silverspring Road offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Silverspring Road offers parking.
Does 2817 Silverspring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Silverspring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Silverspring Road have a pool?
Yes, 2817 Silverspring Road has a pool.
Does 2817 Silverspring Road have accessible units?
No, 2817 Silverspring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Silverspring Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Silverspring Road has units with dishwashers.

