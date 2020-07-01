2817 Silverspring Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Darling duplex is light, bright, & move-in ready! Features high ceilings, ample storage, a great floorplan, & charming finishes throughout. Cozy up to the fireplace in the spacious living area, or retreat to the master bedroom which features a 2nd fireplace, en suite bathroom + his & her closets. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and granite countertops. Second living area makes a great study, man-cave, or playroom! Separate laundry room. Attached garage. Covered outdoor patio & grassy area. Enjoy the lakes, tennis courts, pools, and trails of Country Place! Fridge included! Pets case by case.