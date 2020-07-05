All apartments in Carrollton
2728 Oak Trail

2728 Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Oak Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Oak Trail have any available units?
2728 Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2728 Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Oak Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Oak Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Oak Trail offer parking?
No, 2728 Oak Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 2728 Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 2728 Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Oak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

