2722 Meadowstone Court

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Great updated Townhome in Country Villas with a Community pool, Tennis courts, Lawn care & exterior maintenance included by HOA! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout first floor, brand new granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. This home features very open plan with lots natural light and vaulted ceiling in the living room. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Two LARGE secondary bedrooms upstairs that shares a full bath. Applicant criteria: Income 3X the rent, credit score 600+, good rental history and background, no evictions. No vouchers.