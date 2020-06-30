All apartments in Carrollton
2722 Meadowstone Court

2722 Meadowstone Drive
Location

2722 Meadowstone Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great updated Townhome in Country Villas with a Community pool, Tennis courts, Lawn care & exterior maintenance included by HOA! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout first floor, brand new granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. This home features very open plan with lots natural light and vaulted ceiling in the living room. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Two LARGE secondary bedrooms upstairs that shares a full bath. Applicant criteria: Income 3X the rent, credit score 600+, good rental history and background, no evictions. No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Meadowstone Court have any available units?
2722 Meadowstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 Meadowstone Court have?
Some of 2722 Meadowstone Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Meadowstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Meadowstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Meadowstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Meadowstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2722 Meadowstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Meadowstone Court offers parking.
Does 2722 Meadowstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Meadowstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Meadowstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 2722 Meadowstone Court has a pool.
Does 2722 Meadowstone Court have accessible units?
No, 2722 Meadowstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Meadowstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 Meadowstone Court has units with dishwashers.

