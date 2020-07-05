All apartments in Carrollton
2716 Spyglass Drive

2716 Spyglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Spyglass Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely gorgeous floor plan home with all the updates you can possibly have. Granite counter,SS appliance, flooring, pergola, balcony. All this plus 1 min to greenbelt creek and joggingtrail.MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Spyglass Drive have any available units?
2716 Spyglass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Spyglass Drive have?
Some of 2716 Spyglass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Spyglass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Spyglass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Spyglass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Spyglass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2716 Spyglass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Spyglass Drive offers parking.
Does 2716 Spyglass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Spyglass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Spyglass Drive have a pool?
No, 2716 Spyglass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Spyglass Drive have accessible units?
No, 2716 Spyglass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Spyglass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Spyglass Drive has units with dishwashers.

