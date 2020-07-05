Absolutely gorgeous floor plan home with all the updates you can possibly have. Granite counter,SS appliance, flooring, pergola, balcony. All this plus 1 min to greenbelt creek and joggingtrail.MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2716 Spyglass Drive have any available units?
2716 Spyglass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Spyglass Drive have?
Some of 2716 Spyglass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Spyglass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Spyglass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.