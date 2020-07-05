2716 Spyglass Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Absolutely gorgeous floor plan home with all the updates you can possibly have. Granite counter,SS appliance, flooring, pergola, balcony. All this plus 1 min to greenbelt creek and joggingtrail.MUST SEE!