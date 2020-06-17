Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2708 Winding Creek Drive have any available units?
2708 Winding Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2708 Winding Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Winding Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Winding Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Winding Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Winding Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 2708 Winding Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Winding Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Winding Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Winding Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2708 Winding Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Winding Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2708 Winding Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Winding Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Winding Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 Winding Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 Winding Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
