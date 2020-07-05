2704 Winding Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RECENTLY REMODELED HOME in Oak Tree North Estates. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 large living areas. Newer kitchen open to the den with granite countertops and SS appliances. Hardwood floors and tile and carpet. Both baths updated. MUST SEE!!!!