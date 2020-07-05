All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2704 Winding Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2704 Winding Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2704 Winding Creek Drive

2704 Winding Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2704 Winding Creek Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME in Oak Tree North Estates. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 large living areas. Newer kitchen open to the den with granite countertops and SS appliances. Hardwood floors and tile and carpet. Both baths updated. MUST SEE!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Winding Creek Drive have any available units?
2704 Winding Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Winding Creek Drive have?
Some of 2704 Winding Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Winding Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Winding Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Winding Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Winding Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2704 Winding Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Winding Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2704 Winding Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Winding Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Winding Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2704 Winding Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Winding Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2704 Winding Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Winding Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Winding Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District