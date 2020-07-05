RECENTLY REMODELED HOME in Oak Tree North Estates. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 large living areas. Newer kitchen open to the den with granite countertops and SS appliances. Hardwood floors and tile and carpet. Both baths updated. MUST SEE!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 Winding Creek Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
What amenities does 2704 Winding Creek Drive have?
Some of 2704 Winding Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Winding Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Winding Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.