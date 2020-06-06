All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2701 Belmeade Drive

2701 Belmeade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Belmeade Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Charming Beautiful Home Located On A Highly Desirable Carrollton Community, Convenient Access to Major Highways (PGBT, DNT) This Beautiful Home Offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath, A Bonus Room It Can Be Used As A Game Room Or a Bedroom Plus An Office or a Craft Room On The Outside Off the Covered Patio, Spacious Two Living Area with Beautiful See Through Fireplace, Lovely Dining Room Is Open to the Living Room, Kitchen With Granite Counters, Stone Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Including Refrigerator, Spacious Master Suite Offer Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanities, Garden Tub, and Separate Shower. Tranquil, Covered Patio With a Beautiful Pool Perfect for Relaxation and Cookout And Including Patio Funiture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Belmeade Drive have any available units?
2701 Belmeade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Belmeade Drive have?
Some of 2701 Belmeade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Belmeade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Belmeade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Belmeade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Belmeade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2701 Belmeade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Belmeade Drive offers parking.
Does 2701 Belmeade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Belmeade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Belmeade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2701 Belmeade Drive has a pool.
Does 2701 Belmeade Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Belmeade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Belmeade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Belmeade Drive has units with dishwashers.

