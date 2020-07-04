All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2663 Via Los Altos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2663 Via Los Altos
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:30 PM

2663 Via Los Altos

2663 Via Los Altos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2663 Via Los Altos, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
an updated and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex in Carrollton is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is down stairs. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=LZxTJDVZZl&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2663 Via Los Altos have any available units?
2663 Via Los Altos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2663 Via Los Altos currently offering any rent specials?
2663 Via Los Altos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2663 Via Los Altos pet-friendly?
Yes, 2663 Via Los Altos is pet friendly.
Does 2663 Via Los Altos offer parking?
No, 2663 Via Los Altos does not offer parking.
Does 2663 Via Los Altos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2663 Via Los Altos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2663 Via Los Altos have a pool?
No, 2663 Via Los Altos does not have a pool.
Does 2663 Via Los Altos have accessible units?
No, 2663 Via Los Altos does not have accessible units.
Does 2663 Via Los Altos have units with dishwashers?
No, 2663 Via Los Altos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2663 Via Los Altos have units with air conditioning?
No, 2663 Via Los Altos does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District