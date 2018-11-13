Rent Calculator
2660 Via La Paloma
2660 via La Paloma
·
No Longer Available
Location
2660 via La Paloma, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous townhome is a must see! Recently renovated. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and so much more! Close to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2660 Via La Paloma have any available units?
2660 Via La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2660 Via La Paloma have?
Some of 2660 Via La Paloma's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2660 Via La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Via La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Via La Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Via La Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2660 Via La Paloma offer parking?
No, 2660 Via La Paloma does not offer parking.
Does 2660 Via La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2660 Via La Paloma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Via La Paloma have a pool?
No, 2660 Via La Paloma does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Via La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 2660 Via La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Via La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 Via La Paloma has units with dishwashers.
