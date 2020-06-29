This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Carrollton has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2650 Via Blanca have any available units?
2650 Via Blanca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Via Blanca have?
Some of 2650 Via Blanca's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Via Blanca currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Via Blanca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Via Blanca pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 Via Blanca is pet friendly.
Does 2650 Via Blanca offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Via Blanca offers parking.
Does 2650 Via Blanca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Via Blanca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Via Blanca have a pool?
No, 2650 Via Blanca does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Via Blanca have accessible units?
No, 2650 Via Blanca does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Via Blanca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Via Blanca has units with dishwashers.
