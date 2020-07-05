2625 Ramblewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated Single Story Home on an Oversized Corner Lot! Spacious Floorplan featuring Generous Size Bedrooms and Open Living Areas. 4th Bedroom has a Full Bath...Great for Mother-In-Law Suite. Huge Backyard with a Stone Patio for Entertaining and Plenty of Play Space!