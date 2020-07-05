All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:08 AM

2625 Ramblewood Drive

2625 Ramblewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Ramblewood Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Single Story Home on an Oversized Corner Lot! Spacious Floorplan featuring Generous Size Bedrooms and Open Living Areas. 4th Bedroom has a Full Bath...Great for Mother-In-Law Suite. Huge Backyard with a Stone Patio for Entertaining and Plenty of Play Space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Ramblewood Drive have any available units?
2625 Ramblewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Ramblewood Drive have?
Some of 2625 Ramblewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Ramblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Ramblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Ramblewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Ramblewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2625 Ramblewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Ramblewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2625 Ramblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Ramblewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Ramblewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2625 Ramblewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Ramblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2625 Ramblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Ramblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Ramblewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

