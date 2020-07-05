Beautifully Updated Single Story Home on an Oversized Corner Lot! Spacious Floorplan featuring Generous Size Bedrooms and Open Living Areas. 4th Bedroom has a Full Bath...Great for Mother-In-Law Suite. Huge Backyard with a Stone Patio for Entertaining and Plenty of Play Space!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2625 Ramblewood Drive have any available units?
2625 Ramblewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Ramblewood Drive have?
Some of 2625 Ramblewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Ramblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Ramblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.