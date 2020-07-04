All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2611 Renwick Drive

2611 Renwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Renwick Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean 3-2 with Garage conversion. House ready to show February 4th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Renwick Drive have any available units?
2611 Renwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Renwick Drive have?
Some of 2611 Renwick Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Renwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Renwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Renwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Renwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2611 Renwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Renwick Drive offers parking.
Does 2611 Renwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Renwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Renwick Drive have a pool?
No, 2611 Renwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Renwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 2611 Renwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Renwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Renwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

