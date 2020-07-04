All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2523 Cattail Court

2523 Cattail Court · No Longer Available
Location

2523 Cattail Court, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot*Split oversized sleeping rooms with all wood floors*Freshly painted*updated fixtures and window coverings. Cozy side yard for outdoor entertaining. HOA maintains front lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 Cattail Court have any available units?
2523 Cattail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2523 Cattail Court have?
Some of 2523 Cattail Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 Cattail Court currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Cattail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Cattail Court pet-friendly?
No, 2523 Cattail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2523 Cattail Court offer parking?
Yes, 2523 Cattail Court offers parking.
Does 2523 Cattail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 Cattail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Cattail Court have a pool?
No, 2523 Cattail Court does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Cattail Court have accessible units?
No, 2523 Cattail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Cattail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2523 Cattail Court has units with dishwashers.

