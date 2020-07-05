All apartments in Carrollton
2520 Leicester Court
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:18 PM

2520 Leicester Court

2520 Leicester Court · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Leicester Court, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Conveniently located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, this is a sought after corner lot home with open floor plan, an upgrade kitchen with granite counter top, glass top stove. Beautiful tile flooring in the first floor and laminate flooring on the second floor. PRIVATE Driveway (can fit up to 8 Cars), LARGE backyard with storage shed and covered patio. Central to many stores, roads, highway, restaurants, health care emergencies places, gas stations, schools, park and more. Recently installed WIFI AC system. This is a must see and will not last long. No PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Leicester Court have any available units?
2520 Leicester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Leicester Court have?
Some of 2520 Leicester Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Leicester Court currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Leicester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Leicester Court pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Leicester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2520 Leicester Court offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Leicester Court offers parking.
Does 2520 Leicester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Leicester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Leicester Court have a pool?
No, 2520 Leicester Court does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Leicester Court have accessible units?
No, 2520 Leicester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Leicester Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Leicester Court does not have units with dishwashers.

