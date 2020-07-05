2520 Leicester Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Conveniently located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, this is a sought after corner lot home with open floor plan, an upgrade kitchen with granite counter top, glass top stove. Beautiful tile flooring in the first floor and laminate flooring on the second floor. PRIVATE Driveway (can fit up to 8 Cars), LARGE backyard with storage shed and covered patio. Central to many stores, roads, highway, restaurants, health care emergencies places, gas stations, schools, park and more. Recently installed WIFI AC system. This is a must see and will not last long. No PETS.