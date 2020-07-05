Enjoy the lock and leave lifestyle with this updated townhome complete with a two car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Relax in the master bath’s large soaking tub or out by the community pool. Private patio with small yard attached. Easy access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway! Pets on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2516 Stanford Court have any available units?
2516 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Stanford Court have?
Some of 2516 Stanford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Stanford Court is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 2516 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 2516 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 2516 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 2516 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
