Easy living, front yard cared for by the HOA!! Great entertaining backyard with deck and yard for pets. Home is on the greenbelt that offers an easy walk to the community pond. Fresh paint in the common areas and master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2515 Millcroft Cove have any available units?
2515 Millcroft Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Millcroft Cove have?
Some of 2515 Millcroft Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Millcroft Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Millcroft Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Millcroft Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Millcroft Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Millcroft Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Millcroft Cove offers parking.
Does 2515 Millcroft Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Millcroft Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Millcroft Cove have a pool?
No, 2515 Millcroft Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Millcroft Cove have accessible units?
No, 2515 Millcroft Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Millcroft Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Millcroft Cove has units with dishwashers.
