2512 Melissa Lane
Last updated October 29 2019 at 6:03 PM

2512 Melissa Lane

2512 Melissa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Melissa Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Adorable 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,811 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Charming kitchen with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Melissa Lane have any available units?
2512 Melissa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Melissa Lane have?
Some of 2512 Melissa Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Melissa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Melissa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Melissa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Melissa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Melissa Lane offer parking?
No, 2512 Melissa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Melissa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Melissa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Melissa Lane have a pool?
No, 2512 Melissa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Melissa Lane have accessible units?
No, 2512 Melissa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Melissa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Melissa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

