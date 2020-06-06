All apartments in Carrollton
2510 Melissa Lane

2510 Melissa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Melissa Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,595 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Melissa Lane have any available units?
2510 Melissa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Melissa Lane have?
Some of 2510 Melissa Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Melissa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Melissa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Melissa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Melissa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Melissa Lane offer parking?
No, 2510 Melissa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Melissa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Melissa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Melissa Lane have a pool?
No, 2510 Melissa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Melissa Lane have accessible units?
No, 2510 Melissa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Melissa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Melissa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

