2453 Mare Road

Custom Normandy home on quiet cul-de-sac boasts bright, open floorplan with soaring ceilings, scraped hardwoods, ample storage, high-end finishes thru-out. Impressive entry has views of elegant staircase, fabulous dining w 2-story wall of windows, study w French doors adjacent. Gourmet kitchen includes abundant cabinets, beautiful granite, Frigidaire Gallery SS appliances, huge island-breakfast bar w sink open to family room, butler’s pantry to dining. Private master has space for sitting area, lavish spa-like bath, large closet w utility access. Mud room, utility room w built-ins. Upstairs game room has, storage, convenient attic access. Community pool, parks, amenity center. Fantastic location!