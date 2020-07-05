2400 Guerrero Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This well maintained duplex is centrally located in Carrollton which boasts a 3 BR- 2 Bath with a corner lot for added privacy. Wash-Dryer, Refrigerator included. This duplex is a must see........