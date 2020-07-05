Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2400 Guerrero Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2400 Guerrero Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2400 Guerrero Drive
2400 Guerrero Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2400 Guerrero Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well maintained duplex is centrally located in Carrollton which boasts a 3 BR- 2 Bath with a corner lot for added privacy. Wash-Dryer, Refrigerator included. This duplex is a must see........
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2400 Guerrero Drive have any available units?
2400 Guerrero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2400 Guerrero Drive have?
Some of 2400 Guerrero Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2400 Guerrero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Guerrero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Guerrero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Guerrero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2400 Guerrero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Guerrero Drive offers parking.
Does 2400 Guerrero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Guerrero Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Guerrero Drive have a pool?
No, 2400 Guerrero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Guerrero Drive have accessible units?
No, 2400 Guerrero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Guerrero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Guerrero Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Similar Pages
Carrollton 1 Bedrooms
Carrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with Parking
Carrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Indian Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District