Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2324 Briarwood Lane
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2324 Briarwood Lane
2324 Briarwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2324 Briarwood Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom, Two Baths, Two Car Garage In A Great Location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2324 Briarwood Lane have any available units?
2324 Briarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 2324 Briarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Briarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Briarwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Briarwood Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2324 Briarwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Briarwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2324 Briarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Briarwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Briarwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2324 Briarwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Briarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2324 Briarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Briarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Briarwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Briarwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Briarwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
